Showing Chinese Aged Baijiu's Charm To The World: Tuopai And Shede's Malaysia Launch Event Was Held In Kuala Lumpur Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 September 2024 - On September 3, "Sharing Chinese Wisdom with the World - Tuopai and Shede's Malaysia Launch Event" was held in Kuala Lumpur triumphantly, marking the official landing of the dual-brand Tuopai and Shede in Malaysia, the core of internationalization strategy for Shede Spirits.





Tang Hui, President of Shede Spirits; Zhao Peng, Assistant President and Chief Human Resources Officer; Zhu Yingcai, Executive General Manager of Marketing Operations Management Center; Yang Xiao, Chief Agent of Shede Spirits in Malaysia and Chairman of Mix Corporation; Lin Junyuan and Yu Shen, Directors of Mix Corporation; Li Hanlin, President of Malaysia-China Cultural and Trade Promotion Council and Malacca Special Envoy to China; Gao Haoyun, President of Malaysian Chinese Catering Association, and other leaders and guests, as well as approximately 300 people from Chinese-funded enterprises in Malaysia, Malaysian Chinese business associations, political and commercial media circles, attended the launch event.



At the launch event, Tang Hui, President of Shede Spirits, extended sincere thanks and a warm welcome to the leaders and guests in attendance. He expressed, "Under the guidance and empowerment of Fosun, the globalization of the dual-brand Tuopai and Shede has accelerated, and we have now entered 35 countries and regions. Malaysia is the first overseas country that Shede Spirits has vigorously cultivated. As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, we uphold the vision of 'Sharing Chinese Wisdom with the World' and strive to make Malaysia a model and exemplar for Shede Spirits' global layout."



Yang Xiao, Chief Agent of Shede Spirits in Malaysia and Chairman of Mix Corporation, delivered a speech in which he said, "As a leading importer, food and beverage chain store, and wholesaler in Malaysia, Mix is very optimistic about the Chinese Baijiu market in Malaysia. After conducting on-site investigations of numerous Chinese Baijiu brands, we ultimately chose to collaborate with Shede Spirits, a representative enterprise of high-end cultural Baijiu in China known for its excellent ecological environment and profound cultural heritage. We hope that through our comprehensive operations, more Malaysian consumers will be able to taste the Chinese aged Baijiu with unique charm.



Zhu Yingcai, Executive General Manager of Marketing Operations Management Center, shared with all the guests the history and culture of Chinese Baijiu as well as the scarcity value of ecological Chinese aged Baijiu from Shede Spirits, and led everyone in an immersive tasting of various core products from Tuopai and Shede owned by Shede Spirits.



The event also featured the official launch ceremony of Tuopai and Shede in Malaysia. Various guests poured Chinese aged Baijiu from Shede Spirits, a symbol of win-win cooperation, into the same container, signifying their commitment to upholding the concept of long-termism, mutual trust and cooperation, and working together to further develop Tuopai and Shede in Malaysia.



To further showcase the cultural heritage of Chinese aged Baijiu from Shede Spirits, during the dinner, the Cultural Tourism Performing Arts Team of Shede Spirits presented a song and dance performance rich in traditional Chinese cultural style and the wisdom of Shede Spirits.



During their stay in Malaysia, the senior management team of Shede Spirits conducted in-depth market research by visiting frontline operations, including directly-operated stores, liquor shops, and catering channels, and held profound exchanges with dealer representatives to solicit their valuable suggestions for the company's further penetration into the Malaysian market.



In the future, Shede Spirits will take the Malaysian market as a model, adhere to the philosophy of long-termism, and continuously create new models for deepening its overseas market presence. Together with its partners, the company is committed to exploring the global promotion of Chinese Baijiu culture and the aesthetics of Eastern lifestyle.







