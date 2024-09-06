EU Officials Focus On Serving US Energy Interests, Russian Diplomat Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's statements about cutting off cooperation with Russia make it clear that the EU is aligning itself with Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, Azernews reports.

"The passion with which von der Leyen rushed to continue the 'crusade' against the European Union's Russian energy imports indicates that the newly appointed members of the European Commission, backed by the most Russia-hating member states, intend to continue to be guided first and foremost by Washington's interests," the pointed out. According to her, Brussels no longer sees the need to conceal the obvious: "the main goals of the energy policy that the European Commission is imposing on EU member states are to contain Russia and implement political orders from the overseas 'puppet masters,' primarily, by obediently serving the interests of US businesses."

Zakharova went on to say that for decades, stable and fairly-priced energy supplies from Russia had served as a support for Europe's industrial development and economic prosperity. "Brussel's one-sided and politically-motivated rejection of long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation with our country is the only thing that has put Europe's lasting prosperity at risk, tangibly escalating the issue of energy and economic security," she stressed.

Zakharova noted that the EU distorted facts and spread direct disinformation to portray Russia as an unreliable energy supplier. According to the diplomat, the European Union has been extremely clear about its goal, which is to undermine the capacity of Russia's energy industry, "without worrying about consequences not only for consumers in EU countries but also for global energy security."