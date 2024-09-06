EU Officials Focus On Serving US Energy Interests, Russian Diplomat Says
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's statements
about cutting off energy cooperation with Russia make it clear that
the EU is aligning itself with Washington, Russian Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, Azernews reports.
"The passion with which von der Leyen rushed to continue the
'crusade' against the European Union's Russian energy imports
indicates that the newly appointed members of the European
Commission, backed by the most Russia-hating member states, intend
to continue to be guided first and foremost by Washington's
interests," the diplomat pointed out. According to her, Brussels no
longer sees the need to conceal the obvious: "the main goals of the
energy policy that the European Commission is imposing on EU member
states are to contain Russia and implement political orders from
the overseas 'puppet masters,' primarily, by obediently serving the
interests of US businesses."
Zakharova went on to say that for decades, stable and
fairly-priced energy supplies from Russia had served as a support
for Europe's industrial development and economic prosperity.
"Brussel's one-sided and politically-motivated rejection of
long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation with our country is the
only thing that has put Europe's lasting prosperity at risk,
tangibly escalating the issue of energy and economic security," she
stressed.
Zakharova noted that the EU distorted facts and spread direct
disinformation to portray Russia as an unreliable energy supplier.
According to the diplomat, the European Union has been extremely
clear about its goal, which is to undermine the capacity of
Russia's energy industry, "without worrying about consequences not
only for consumers in EU countries but also for global energy
security."
