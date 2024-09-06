Russians Strike Village In Sumy Region With Multiple Rocket Launchers: One Person Killed, Four Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have blocked a strike by anti-aircraft missiles on the village of Krasnopillya, Sumy district, Sumy region, killing a woman and injuring four people, including a 15-year-old girl.
This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region in Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
According to the investigation, at about 15:00, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, three guided bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Krasnopillya, Sumy district.
“As a result of the aggressor's attack, a woman was killed in her own home, and four other people were wounded, including a 15-year-old girl,” the statement said.
The prosecutor's office added that about 15 private households were damaged.
Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the shelling.
A pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported, the invaders fired seven times at night and in the morning at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.
