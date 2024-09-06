(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Italy on Friday, September 6.

This was reported by Barron's with reference to AFP, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Zelensky arrived in the city of Cernobbio in northern Italy, where he will take part in the Ambrosetti Forum, an annual international economic on Lake Como.

Also on Saturday, Zelensky will meet with Prime Giorgia Meloni.

This week, Valerio De Molli, managing director of The European House Ambrosetti (TEHA), which organizes the forum, said he expects Zelensky to attend and looks forward to his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, ANSA reports. Orban, who has criticized European support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion, said he hoped Zelensky would attend the forum.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 6, Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to participate in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense.

Photo credit: OP