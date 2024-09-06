50K Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque
Amman, Sept. 6 (Petra)-- Given the severe military restrictions the Israeli Occupation
authorities had placed on mosque entry, tens of thousands of people attended Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
It was reported by the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem that Friday prayers were held within Al-Aqsa Mosque by roughly fifty thousand worshipers.
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), the occupying soldiers
prevented worshipers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Lions' Gate, verified their identities, and detained several of them.
Since the beginning of the all-out Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the occupation forces have prevented thousands of West Bank residents from visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque and continue to impose severe restrictions on worshipers' access, particularly on Fridays.
