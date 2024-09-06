A Month Of Creative Exploration At MIA, Geekdom

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) September is shaping up to be a month of creative exploration in Doha, with a diverse range of workshops and interactive activities being hosted by the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) and Geekdom at Lusail Boulevard.

From the intricate world of calligraphy to the joy of board games, these offerings provide residents and visitors in Qatar, especially children, a chance to learn more and unleash their potential.

MIA is offering a comprehensive range of calligraphy workshops throughout September, catering to both beginners and those looking to enhance their skills. The Diwani Intermediate Workshop, being held Saturday and Sunday, focuses on this important Arabic script and ideal for those who have already completed a beginner's course.

Tomorrow, Ruq'ah: Calligraphy Workshop (intermediate) explores this 19th-century script known for its clarity and simplicity. Following closely, Naskh Calligraphy (beginners), starting on September 9, will introduce participants to this fundamental script used for copying the Quran.

Beyond calligraphy, MIA is offering a variety of workshops for all ages. Geometry Pattern Painting Workshop scheduled from September 9-10 provides an introduction to the concept of geometry in Islamic art, guiding participants through the process of creating and painting geometric patterns.

For younger audiences, An Artist's Adventure Workshop, also from September 9-10, combines storytelling with hands-on activities, introducing children to the world of art through various craft mediums.

The three-day Geekend event at Geekdom, taking place from September 12-14, promises a captivating experience for board game enthusiasts. Guests can discover new games and enjoy the lively environment, with karaoke sessions adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

MIA continues its focus on creativity with a Clay Workshop from September 15-17, where participants will learn the coiling technique to create various forms. Geometry for Kids on September 22 will allow children to explore geometric shapes inspired by MIA's collection.

The Flowers of the Past workshop, also on September 22, takes participants on a gallery tour, followed by a hands-on session where they can create their own unique vase designs inspired by MIA's collection.

Besides MIA, a number of museums and galleries such as Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art and National Museum of Qatar, in addition to the Fire Station: Artist in Residence, as also hosting several workshops this month.

