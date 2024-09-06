Qatar Charity Signs 'Charity Partner' Agreement With UDC

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has signed an agreement with United Development Company (UDC) to cooperate in humanitarian and community work. According to the agreement, UDC has become a Charity Partner (CP) and received the CP label as part of Qatar Charitys social responsibility program.

This agreement highlights UDCs commitment to collaborating as a Charity Partner in Qatar Charitys programs and activities. It also aligns with Qatar Charitys dedication to offering comprehensive support and aid to individuals and organizations, demonstrating its social responsibility on both international and local levels.

Under this agreement, UDC will enjoy numerous benefits granted by Qatar Charity to companies and commercial institutions that join the CP program, in support of the community programs and humanitarian projects implemented by Qatar Charity for the targeted groups.

CEO's assistant for the Resources Development and Communication sector at Qatar Charity, Ahmad Yousef Fakhroo, expressed his delight at signing the CP agreement with UDC, which is aimed at aiding the needy and supporting community development.

He said, "It is a fortunate coincidence that the signing of this agreement coincides with International of Day Charity, which aims to raise awareness about charitable work and provide a platform for charitable activities worldwide.

He also emphasized Qatar Charity's commitment to expanding community partnership and strengthening the principle of humanitarian collaboration to unite efforts in supporting vulnerable communities. He encouraged all companies and institutions within Qatar to join this program.

United Development Company (UDC) stated that the signing of this agreement aligns with its corporate social responsibility strategy in Qatar, highlighting the importance of recognizing UDC, The Pearl Island, and Gewan Island as humanitarian partners. This partnership will support Qatar Charity's humanitarian initiatives and provide an active role for The Pearl and Gewan Island communities in Qatars humanitarian efforts.

It is important to highlight that the CP label is awarded by Qatar Charity to companies, organizations, and institutions within strategic partnerships according to different conditions related to their social impact and positive influence on those served by Qatar Charity worldwide. This 'CP' mark underscores these entities' commitment to their social responsibilities.

