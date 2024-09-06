Mulberrys Garment Care Announces Three-Store Deal For Northern Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mulberrys is an award-winning artisan laundry and dry-cleaning provider founded on the idea that garment care should be a craft, not a commodity.

Mulberrys opened its first East Coast location in Washington, D.C. in December.

After Debuting its First East Coast Location in D.C. Last December, High-Touch Garment Care Business Continues Expansion with Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

- Brett Vago, franchiseeSAVAGE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gemini Cleaners LLC, a master franchisor developing Mulberrys Garment Care locations throughout the United States, today announced that it has secured its first multi-unit agreement, calling for three locations to open in Northern Virginia between March 2025 and September 2026.The stores will be operated by Leesburg CBK LLC, a new partnership formed by Brett Vago, Kyo Kim and Carlos Cadenas. Vago and Kim already own Mulberrys Garment Care of Friendship Heights, which opened in Washington, D.C., last December. They also operate five ZIPS Cleaners locations – three in Virginia and two others in Washington, D.C. Cadenas is a partner in their Sterling, Va., ZIPS location, and separately operates three other ZIPS stores in Virginia and Pennsylvania. Gemini is a division of Value Drycleaners of America (VDA), the parent of ZIPS.“My partners and I are absolutely thrilled to be signing this development deal, which marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the Mulberrys franchise brand on the East Coast,” said Vago.“Since we opened our first Mulberrys location in D.C., customers have been very happy with the service, especially our convenient and free pickup and delivery. This partnership represents an incredible opportunity to bring Mulberrys' unique dry cleaning and laundry approach further into the DMV market. We're excited to see the positive impact it will have as we continue to grow and innovate.”Mulberrys' services include dry cleaning; wash and fold laundry; pressed laundry; shoe shine and repair; tailoring and alterations; and cleaning of specialty items including leather goods, furs, wedding gowns, rugs, bedding and linens. The brand is distinguished by its luxury interiors, attentive and assistive staff and“high-touch” clothing care anchored by a 10-step-per-item detailed inspection process in which trained personnel check buttons, hem and zippers and make repairs as needed. Other upscale amenities include green cleaning, complimentary collar stays and reusable wooden hangers. Customers can download the free Mulberrys mobile app on Android or iOS and follow the quick, easy instructions for setting up a new account through which they can order free pickup and delivery to both residences and office buildings. Mulberrys also regularly posts care tips, special offers, news and other information on Facebook, X (Twitter), and Instagram.As sibling brands under the VDA umbrella, Mulberrys and ZIPS share a commitment to customer service and to providing exceptional value and convenience to their respective client bases. Mulberrys caters to the discerning customer who places a premium on five-star service. ZIPS, with its single low price to dry clean any garment and“in-by-9-out-by-5” guarantee, is most popular among cost-conscious consumers who value professional cleaning to look their best, but who also set saving time and money as a high priority.Because of the link the two brands share, VDA can now offer new and existing franchisees the opportunity to develop territories featuring both ZIPS and Mulberrys locations, with each placed where they will do best in a market. While patrons of either business will receive all the benefits, pricing and service quality that each brand guarantees, operators will enjoy numerous economies of scale and efficiencies to help streamline their operations and optimize their investment return.“We're seeing increasing interest in both ZIPS and Mulberrys since we aligned our two brands under the VDA umbrella,” said Michael Waintraub, director of business development for both brands.“This is coming both from people outside of our system and from our existing franchisees. Like Brett, Kyo and Carlos, our ZIPS operators see this as a great opportunity to fulfill their development commitments or create new ones, in either case having greater options for answering the demand for garment care in any part of their markets. We're excited to see these next three locations open and to continue growing both of our systems.”Franchise opportunities with both Mulberrys Garment Care and ZIPS Cleaners are available throughout the country. For more information on the brands, their franchise programs, and available markets, visit /franchise/ or 321zips/own-a-zips/ , or contact Mike Waintraub at mwaintraub@321zips or (609) 468-7195.About Mulberrys Garment Care:Mulberrys is an award-winning artisan laundry and dry-cleaning provider servicing the San Francisco Bay Area, Minnesota's Twin Cities and Washington, D.C. Founded on the idea that garment care should be a craft, not a commodity, Mulberrys features toxin-free dry cleaning, recyclable packaging, an on-demand app, 24 to 48-hour turnaround, and bright storefronts. For more information, visit .

