Storm Debris Gets A Second Life

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JUNK SHOT App Recycles Storm Debris for Tampa Bay Area Residents Amid Forecasts of a Highly Active Hurricane Season

As Tampa Bay braces for what is predicted to be a particularly active hurricane season, the need for efficient storm debris management has never been more critical. With Colorado State University and NOAA forecasting 17 to 25 named storms and up to 13 hurricanes, JUNK SHOT App is improving its efforts to provide an eco-friendly storm cleanup solution to the inevitable aftermath.

JUNK SHOT App, the only junk removal service in the nation powered by an on-demand app with integrated proprietary technology, is leading the charge in storm debris recycling. As the National Weather Service predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal hurricane season, JUNK SHOT App ensures that debris from fallen trees, damaged structures, and other storm-related waste is recycled and repurposed rather than sent to landfills.

“Our community is preparing for what could be one of the most intense hurricane seasons in recent history,” said Fred Tomlin, CEO of the JUNK SHOT App.“We're here not only to help residents clear their properties quickly but also to do so in a way that reduces the environmental impact. We can turn potential waste into valuable resources by recycling as much of the collected debris as possible.”

As the Atlantic basin faces the possibility of up to 7 major hurricanes this season, JUNK SHOT App's sustainable approach involves sorting storm debris to separate recyclables such as metal, wood, and organic materials from non-recyclable waste. These materials are then redirected to local recycling centers, where they are repurposed into new products, significantly reducing the overall waste burden on the community.

JUNK SHOT App's efforts align with its broader commitment to green practices, including reducing carbon emissions through optimized route planning via their app and partnering with local recycling facilities to maximize material recovery.

Residents of the Tampa Bay Area can utilize the JUNK SHOT App's services by downloading the app and scheduling a pick-up at their convenience. The app provides instant quotes, before-and-after photos, and real-time tracking of the recycling process, giving residents peace of mind during this challenging season.

JUNK SHOT App is the only junk removal service in the United States powered by an app that combines proprietary technology with green practices. Serving residential and commercial clients, JUNK SHOT App is dedicated to providing fast, efficient, and environmentally responsible junk removal services. For more information, visit the JUNK SHOT App's Website.

