TROUTMAN PEPPER AND LOCKE LORD ANNOUNCE MERGER

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper and Locke Lord have agreed to merge effective January 1, 2025. The new law firm, which will be named Troutman Pepper Locke, will have more than 1,600 attorneys in 33 offices in the United States and two in Europe, with a meaningful presence in all 10 of the largest U.S. markets. In addition, Troutman Pepper Locke will offer its clients greater resources and bench strength, enhanced knowledge, increased investments in innovation, and expanded reach in key geographies. The announcement follows a vote by both firms' partnerships yesterday.

Tom Cole, chair of Troutman Pepper, will serve as chair of Troutman Pepper Locke. David Taylor, chair of Locke Lord, and Ashley Taylor, vice chair of Troutman Pepper, will serve as vice chairs of the combined firm. Amie Colby, managing partner of Troutman Pepper, will serve as managing partner of Troutman Pepper Locke.

Locke Lord and Troutman Pepper share significant practice strengths in industries that are critical to the economy, including energy, financial services, health care and life sciences, insurance and reinsurance, private equity, and real estate, among others.

"The reasons for this merger go beyond complementary areas of practice. Our firms' shared dedication to client service and excellence will allow us to offer increased value to our clients," Cole said. "We are enthusiastic about collaboratively building upon our experience with the clients that we already serve and introducing Troutman Pepper Locke to new clients and markets."

"The expanded footprint of Troutman Pepper Locke will allow us to offer a far deeper bench of attorneys to advise clients on complex transactional, litigation, and regulatory matters," David Taylor noted. "In addition, our lawyers are aligned on core values with a commitment to innovation, inclusion, and pro bono service."



"The high-performance culture of our combined firm sets us apart and will enable us to realize the benefits of this merger immediately. We are incredibly excited about our future together," Colby added.

Troutman Pepper Locke will have offices in the following 35 cities (in alphabetical order): Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Berwyn, PA; Boston, MA; Brussels, BELG; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati, OH; Dallas, TX; Detroit, MI; Harrisburg, PA; Hartford, CT; Houston, TX; London, UK; Los Angeles, CA; Miami, FL; New Orleans, LA; New York, NY; Newark, NJ; Orange County, CA; Philadelphia, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Portland, OR; Princeton, NJ; Providence, RI; Raleigh, NC; Richmond, VA; Rochester, NY; San Diego, CA; San Francisco, CA; Stamford, CT; Virginia Beach, VA; Washington, DC; West Palm Beach, FL; and Wilmington, DE.

