Pashinyan To Represent Armenia At BRICS Summit In Kazan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Prime Nikol Pashinyan will represent Armenia at the upcoming BRICS summit, set to be held in Kazan from October 22 to 24, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan, Azernews reports.

Despite Armenia's participation in the summit, Yerevan does not intend to apply for BRICS membership, as previously mentioned by Sarkis Khandanyan, the head of the parliament's foreign relations commission, in an interview with local media. The Armenian government is focusing on its current foreign policy priorities and has not signaled any move toward joining the BRICS bloc.

The summit in Kazan will see leaders from various CIS countries, and several non-member states are also expected to attend. Moscow has also officially endorsed Baku's application for BRICS membership. This year's gathering will focus on regional cooperation and economic integration among BRICS and its partner nations. The participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also been confirmed, alongside leaders from other invited countries.

BRICS is an organization of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Initially known as BRIC, the group's name was changed to BRICS on February 18, 2011, following South Africa's accession.

Currently, BRICS includes nine members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.