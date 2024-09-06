Pashinyan To Represent Armenia At BRICS Summit In Kazan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will represent Armenia at the
upcoming BRICS summit, set to be held in Kazan from October 22 to
24, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan,
Azernews reports.
Despite Armenia's participation in the summit, Yerevan does not
intend to apply for BRICS membership, as previously mentioned by
Sarkis Khandanyan, the head of the parliament's foreign relations
commission, in an interview with local media. The Armenian
government is focusing on its current foreign policy priorities and
has not signaled any move toward joining the BRICS bloc.
The summit in Kazan will see leaders from various CIS countries,
and several non-member states are also expected to attend. Moscow
has also officially endorsed Baku's application for BRICS
membership. This year's gathering will focus on regional
cooperation and economic integration among BRICS and its partner
nations. The participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdoğan has also been confirmed, alongside leaders from other
invited countries.
BRICS is an organization of five rapidly developing countries:
Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Initially known as
BRIC, the group's name was changed to BRICS on February 18, 2011,
following South Africa's accession.
Currently, BRICS includes nine members: Brazil, Russia, India,
China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab
Emirates.
MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108644724
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.