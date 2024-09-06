'Metro Man' Moves Kerala HC For Realignment Of Bridge To Avoid Hurting Hindu Sentiments

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, Sep 6 (IANS) With slated to begin on Sunday, India's 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan approached the Kerala High Court with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the failure of the state to consider feasible options for realigning the Thiruvanaya-Thavanur Bridge across the Bharathapuzha River.

According to E Sreedharan, he filed the PIL as he wants the Kerala government to build the bridge without affecting the religious sanctity of the Holy Trinity temples on the banks of the Bharathapuzha River.

Even while opposing the construction, the master builder has offered his service for free to the Kerala government to rework the alignment and has submitted how he would do it if he was given the opportunity.

E Sreedharan also pointed out that if his alignment method was implemented it would be cost effective also.

Incidentally, E Sreedharan decided to approach the High Court after his letters to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his son-in-law State Minister for Public Works, PA Mohammed Riyas failed to elicit any response.

The 92-year-old Metro Man's petition was admitted by the Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S Manu who directed the government to file a statement.

E Sreedharan who has built a few iconic structures in the country, decided to take up the issue after he found out that the proposed bridge separates the Lord Vishnu Temple at Thirunavaya in Malappuram district on the north bank of Bharathapuzha river from the other temples dedicated to Lord Brahma and Lord Mahesh at Thavanur on the south bank of the river.

He realised that this would affect the religious sanctity and hurt religious sentiments of Hindu devotees.

He also pointed out that the existing alignment of the bridge would divide the office complex and encroach upon the samadhi of late K Kelappan, referred to as 'Kerala Gandhi'.

E Sreedharan also pointed out that the High Court should direct the state government to consider an alternate alignment too and alerted the court that the construction is scheduled to commence on Sunday.

India's Metro Man now leads a retired life in the state and his last public appearance was when he lost the 2021 Assembly polls to the Congress candidate from the Palakkad Assembly seat while contesting as a BJP candidate.