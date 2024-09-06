U.S. Announces $250M Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is providing a $250 million military assistance package that will be quickly delivered to Ukraine.

This was stated by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who spoke at the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Ramstein Air Base, Germany, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I am pleased to say that will announce today an additional $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine," Austin said.

Ukraine, partners should increase arms production -

This, according to him, will help Ukraine cover some of its needs. Armaments will be delivered "at the speed of war" (quickly), the Secretary of Defense promised.

Since the previous meeting in the same format in June, the head of the Department of Defense recalled, the United States has pledged to provide security support to Ukraine in the amount of over $4 billion.

Washington and its partners are“laser-focused” on covering Ukraine's priority needs – air defense and ammunition.

Austin also emphasized the contributions by partners. In July, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and the United States announced plans to transfer additional Patriot air defense systems and components, Italy pledged a SAMPT system, and Germany recently transferred additional Iris-T systems and 155-mm ammunition. The Netherlands, Germany, and Denmark transferred additional Leopard tanks. Thanks to the Air Force Coalition, Ukraine received the first batch of F-16s.

calls for more weapons from Ukraine Defense Contact Grou

Austin also said that the EU is utilizing frozen Russian assets to purchase arms for Ukraine, including those tied up in the framework of the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition in third countries.

Austin recalled the words of President Volodymyr Zelensky, which he said earlier that aggression will expand if it is not stopped.

If Ukraine is not free, the world will not be safe, the minister of defense emphasized.

This is already the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Defense chiefs and senior military officials from nearly 50 countries are discussing aid to Ukraine and its coordination by the international community.