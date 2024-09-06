President Ilham Aliyev Met With CEO Of Italy's Ansaldo Energia In Cernobbio
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, met
with the CEO of Italy's Ansaldo Energia company Fabrizio Fabbri, in
Cernobbio, Italy, on September 6, Azernews
reports.
