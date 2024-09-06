Kuwait Oil Up To USD 74.65 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by one cent to USD 74.65 per barrel on Thursday, compared with USD 74.64 pb the previous day, said Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
On a global scale, brent crude futures went down by one cent to USD 72.69 pb, and West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by five cents to USD 69.15 pb.
Kuwait and seven other OPEC+ alliance members decided on Thursday to extend the voluntary oil output cut for two months. (end)
