President: Italy And Azerbaijan Have Already Work As Strategic Partners For Many Years

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Italy and Azerbaijan have already work as strategic partners for many years, and the corresponding declaration was adopted almost ten years ago. Our cooperation covers many areas, we have regular contacts,” Azernews reports, citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the session titled “Azerbaijan's role in the new geopolitical environment” at the International Cernobbio Forum.

“This is my third visit to Italy since 2020, and President Mattarella paid a visit to Azerbaijan in 2018. High-level contacts demonstrate that we are very close partners,” the head of state added.