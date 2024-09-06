President: Italy And Azerbaijan Have Already Work As Strategic Partners For Many Years
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“Italy and Azerbaijan have already work as strategic partners
for many years, and the corresponding declaration was adopted
almost ten years ago. Our cooperation covers many areas, we have
regular Political contacts,” Azernews reports,
citing President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the session titled
“Azerbaijan's role in the new geopolitical environment” at the
International Cernobbio Forum.
“This is my third visit to Italy since 2020, and President
Mattarella paid a visit to Azerbaijan in 2018. High-level contacts
demonstrate that we are very close partners,” the head of state
added.
MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108643919
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.