Sweden Allocating Additional EUR 44M For Heating And Energy In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Sweden has approved an additional SEK 500 million (almost EUR 44 million) in support for heating and electricity in Ukraine

This is said in a statement published on the Government Offices of Sweden's website , Ukrinform reports.

The World estimated that the support could help generate electricity for 185,000 people, making this Sweden's largest contribution yet to Ukrainian supply.



“Russia's full-scale invasion and continuing warfare have destroyed large sections of Ukrainian infrastructure. The on Ukraine have intensified and have particularly targeted energy facilities. Ukrainian families, businesses, hospitals and schools have been affected. The substantial new Swedish support aims to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people in the country. This new support will be delivered in parallel with the extensive Swedish support already being provided to the energy sector in Ukraine,” the statement says.

“Today, the Government is presenting an additional SEK 500 million in support for heating and electricity supply in Ukraine. Russia is increasingly targeting important energy infrastructure with its attacks. This new support will go towards generating electricity for around 185 000 people and help keep Ukraine's society, economy and businesses going. This is crucial to Ukraine's resilience,” said Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

“Sweden will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. The Government has supported Ukraine's energy supply repeatedly and in various ways since Russia's invasion. Now we are moving ahead with additional economic support targeting Ukraine's hard-hit energy supply. These SEK 500 million will be one of Sweden's largest contributions yet to Ukraine's energy supply and will help generate electricity for hospitals and thousands of Ukrainian homes,” said Sweden's Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch.

As noted, the initiative encompasses two gas turbines for electricity production in the initial phase. The production facility will be protected to minimise the damaging effects of Russian attacks.

Primary responsibility for Sweden's contribution will lie with the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency. The project is a joint investment with a Ukrainian state-owned energy company and other international financial institutions. The aim is for this advanced production facility to become operational in 2025.



