(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GorgeousTV has introduced a revolutionary white-labeled app codenamed SceneShop, that provides FAST channels and streamers with a new, immediate revenue source.

Driving New Revenue for Streaming Companies

Continue Reading

GorgeousTV Unveils 2nd Screen Shopping App for FAST Channels and Streaming Networks

Post this

Viewers can use the app while watching tv shows and movies to shop the looks featured in the content. With 83% of people using their phones while watching TV-often to check IMDb or social media-the app keeps users engaged within the streamer's ecosystem driving engagement and revenue.

Advanced AI and Personalization

The app uses advanced AI to identify products, deliver contextual ads, and capture intent signals. Powered by GorgeousTV's Influence Graph-mapping user preferences for content, actors, and brands-personalization algorithms deliver tailored recommendations, enhancing the viewer experience and maximizing revenue.

Zero Integration, Immediate Monetization, and User Insights

Fully managed by GorgeousTV, this brandable app allows streamers to immediately monetize and expand their advertising capabilities without technical integration. For FAST channels, it also helps acquire users and capture valuable first-party data. Companies seeking a more customized solution, GorgeousTV offers flexible APIs to integrate its features into existing systems.

High User Engagement

The app has been deployed globally, with users praising its accuracy in identifying what characters are wearing and inspiring new looks, including apparel, accessories, and makeup. Engagement levels are high, with an average session time of over an hour as users immerse themselves in exploring product details from their favorite scenes.

"SceneShop transforms how streamers engage their audiences," said Gaetano Coppoletta, CPO of GorgeousTV. "With zero integration required, we empower platforms to launch a fully branded, shoppable app in just days, delivering tailored content and generating new revenue streams."

Key Features:



Zero-Lift Integration: Instantly functional without additional effort.



7-Day Deployment: Operational within a week.

Unlimited Customization: Custom APIs for seamless integration.

About GorgeousTV

GorgeousTV revolutionizes the way people experience television by making every frame of video instantly shoppable. Our AI-powered platform blends retail and video, unlocking new revenue for streamers, and enabling brands to connect with audiences at key moments of influence.

For more information, visit:

GorgeousTV

Ingrid Barresi, COO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (213) 334-9014

Website:

SOURCE GorgeousTV