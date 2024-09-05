Dolby Laboratories President And CEO Kevin Yeaman To Host Fireside Chat At The Goldman Sachs Communacopia And Technology Conference
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB ) today announced that Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO, will host a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and technology conference in San Francisco, California on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 8:50 AM PT (11:50 AM ET).
A live webcast and replay of the event will be available at .
About
Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories
(NYSE: DLB ) is based in San Francisco, California with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. Dolby partners with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos , Dolby Vision , Dolby Cinema , and Dolby .
Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories in the United States and/or other countries.
Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.
Investor Contact:
Peter Goldmacher
Dolby Laboratories
[email protected]
Media Contact:
[email protected]
SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.
MENAFN05092024003732001241ID1108642405
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.