Ketchum Picks Tamara Norman To Lead US

NEW YORK - Ketchum has named longtime senior leader Tamara Norman the agency's new US CEO, leaving Jim Joseph to focus on leading innovation and marketing for the firm.



Norman, a 30-year Ketchum veteran, will be responsible for the agency's US strategy, innovation, client experience, growth and results. Norman will report to global president and CEO Mike Doyle.



“The continual evolution of today's communications landscape requires a leader with deep and varied expertise, a clear-eyed vision, and a bias for action. No one fits that description better than Tamara Norman,” said Doyle.“She is a powerhouse with decades of experience counseling clients in dozens of industries, advocating for and protecting the reputation of global brands and – importantly - mentoring the next generation of communications talent.”



Since joining Ketchum in 1995, Norman has held a variety of roles including, most recently, chief corporate affairs and reputation officer. During her four-plus years in that position, Norman oversaw executive communications, issues and crisis, financial comms, purpose, media relations and DE&II. Since 2020, she also led the creation and growth of the agency's employee engagement practice.



Norman succeeds Jim Joseph , who has been serving as US CEO in addition to his role leading global communications and marketing for Ketchum since the departure of Neera Chaudhary , who left the firm after 18 months in the role. Doyle led the region before stepping up to global CEO in 2020, when then-CEO Barri Rafferty left the firm for Wells Fargo.



“This is a pivotal time for our industry, and I am excited to help shape this next chapter for Ketchum,” said Norman.“My confidence in this team and the direction of our agency is rooted in thirty years working side-by-side with the best in the business to create meaningful impact for clients. Together, we will elevate our strengths, drive innovation and tackle big communications challenges, creating progress for our clients and our people.”



