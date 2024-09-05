Hot, Sunny Weekend In Qatar: QMD Forecast

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: On its weather forecast for the weekend, Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) said that the weather conditions tomorrow (September 6) and on Saturday (September 7) will remain hot during daytime.

Tomorrow, Friday, the temperature in Doha is expected to hit 38°C, and a minimum of 31°C. On Saturday, the temperature will be between 32°C and 37°C in most parts of Qatar. Both days will be hazy early morning time, then will become hot till late afternoon.

On Friday, the wind will blow northwesterly to northeasterly at 5-15 knots, gusting to 25 knots at some places daytime. The sea wave height is between 1 and 3 feet.

Meanwhile, Saturday will bring wind that will mainly blow northeasterly to northwesterly at 5-15 knots. The sea wave height can go up to 3 feet.

Today (September 5), QMD data shows that Mukaynis, Karanah, and Jumayliyah recorded the maximum temperature of 42°C.

QMD advises against extreme activities outdoors and to limit exposure to peak sun hours.



Prominent Indian school in Qatar announces 'temporary' shift system, parents voice concern

Qatar Customs seizes Lyrica pills at Hamad International Airport Qatar Airways voted 'World's Best MICE Airline' and 'Middle East's Best MICE Airline' for second time

Read Also