360Training, A Leader In Online Regulated Training, Acquires Compliance Training Online (CTO) To Expand Environmental Safety & OSHA Offerings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 360training, (360training), a leading provider of regulated environmental and safety training, today announced that it has acquired

Compliance Training Online (CTO) , a prominent online training provider in the industry. This strategic will significantly enhance 360training's portfolio, offering expanded resources and comprehensive training solutions to clients worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Compliance Training Online to the 360training family," said Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training. CTO's dedication to providing high-quality compliance training perfectly aligns with our mission to offer the best online training and certification solutions. This acquisition allows us to enhance our environmental safety and OSHA content library and further support our customers in meeting their compliance and certification needs."

CTO has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality compliance training courses that meet regulatory requirements across various sectors, including workplace safety, environmental compliance, transportation, and human resources. By integrating CTO's extensive course library and expertise, 360training will broaden its ability to serve industries requiring rigorous compliance adherence, thereby delivering unparalleled value to its clients.

"Clients of both companies will benefit from a seamless transition, with continuous access to the high-quality training programs they have come to trust," said Samantha Montalbano, Chief Operating Officer of 360training. "Existing customers of CTO can expect enhanced support and expanded training options as part of the 360training family."

The acquisition of CTO underscores 360training's continuous commitment to deliver best-in-class environmental health and safety training quality and innovation throughout in the elearning space. CTO's advanced training modules and regulatory expertise will be integrated with 360training's state-of-the-art learning platform, offering an improved user experience and more comprehensive training solutions.

About Compliance Training Online

Since 2008, Compliance Training Online (CTO) has been dedicated to keeping employees safe and companies compliant. They offer easy-to-use, high-quality, and low-cost online training courses covering a wide range of compliance areas, including Cal/OSHA, Canada OHS, DOT HAZMAT, EEOC, EPA, HAZWOPER, HIPAA, IATA, IMO, MSHA, and OSHA safety standards and regulations. With over 31,600 companies, government agencies, and universities having utilized CTO's courses, their experience in online compliance training is unmatched.

About 360training

Established in 1997, 360training, Inc. is a trusted leader specializing in comprehensive online training solutions for individuals and businesses across various industries, including financial services, real estate, healthcare, and environmental health and safety. With innovative technology and a commitment to quality education, they offer accredited courses fostering safe and healthy communities. Having delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including AgentCampus , VanEd , OSHAcampus , OSHA , Hard Hat Training , AdvanceOnline , ACLS Medical Training , American Resuscitation Council , HIPAA Exams , Mortgage Educators and Compliance (MEC) , TIPS , and Learn2Serve , 360training remains dedicated to expanding its offerings. As part of this commitment, the company continues to seek acquisition opportunities that build synergies and enhance value for its customers. Please visit or our social media accounts on

Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn to learn more.



SOURCE 360training