David Schurmann To Speak At Arab-Brazilian Chamber

São Paulo – Director and audiovisual producer, as well as CEO of the Voice of the Oceans expedition, David Schurmann is the next guest in the ABCC Connects lecture series organized by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC). At the event, scheduled for September 18 in São Paulo, he will discuss leadership and high performance after the Olympics, drawing on lessons from sports.

ABCC Connects is a periodic lecture series organized by the institution on topics of interest to the corporate world. The first edition held in July focused on negotiation techniques with the Arab world and the application of neuroscience in business. Now, Schurmann will bring his experience to the event with guests from member companies and the general public.

Voice of the Oceans is an expedition organized by the Schurmann family aboard the sailboat Kat, traveling across the world's oceans. The expedition is dedicated to showcasing and raising awareness about the risks of plastic pollution in the oceans, as well as seeking engagement to combat the issue. The Schurmann family is globally renowned for their around-the-world expeditions and living on a boat.

David Schurmann, in addition to being CEO of Voice of the Oceans, is a filmmaker. The film Little Secret (2016), a Brazil-New Zealand coproduction directed by him, was selected to represent Brazil in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars but did not make the final nomination.

Quick facts

ABCC Connects

Post-Olympics: Lessons from Sports for Leadership and High Performance in Business

September 18, 9am

ABCC, Avenida Paulista, 283, 11o andar, São Paulo, SP

Register here

