Pakistani, British Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Stability
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met his British counterpart David LaMay today.
The two sides discussed regional and international issues, and supporting stability and peace in the region, in addition to bilateral cooperation in climate action, creating job opportunities for youth, and enhancing bilateral trade.
During the meeting, the two sides also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and matters of common interest.
On Wednesday, the Pakistani Foreign Minister began a four-day official visit to the UK, during which he will hold talks with senior British officials, headed by UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, to discuss British-Pakistani relations and ways to enhance and develop them
