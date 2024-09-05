On Margin Of The Amir's Visit.. Qatar, Finland Sign Three Mous, Letter Of Intent

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the margin of the visit of HH the Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the friendly Republic of Finland, Qatar and Finland signed three memoranda of understanding (MOUs) in addition to a letter of intent between the Qatar Chamber and the Helsinki Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

An MOU in the field of peace, reconciliation and conflict was signed by HE of State for International Cooperation at the of Foreign Affairs, Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater and Deputy Minister and Assistant Undersecretary at the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Outi Holopainen.

An MOU was also signed to establish the Joint Ministerial Committee for Economic, Commercial and Technical Cooperation. The MOU was signed by HE Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, and Finnish Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, Ville Tavio.

A third MOU was signed for cooperation in the field of vocational and technical education and training between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in the State of Qatar and the Quality Assurance Committee for Vocational Education and Training in the Republic of Finland. It was signed on the Qatari side by Director of the Educational Training and Development Center at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Iman Salman Al Mohannadi and for Finland, by Chairperson of the Quality Assurance Committee for Vocational Education and Training, Mervi Jansson.

Moreover, a letter of intent was also signed between the Qatar Chamber and the Helsinki Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was signed on the Qatari side by HE Chairperson of the Qatar Chamber, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al-Thani and Chairperson and CEO of Finland Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mats Mandrebacka.

MENAFN05092024000067011011ID1108641479