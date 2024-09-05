UK Consumer Preferences For Living Room Furniture In 2024: IKEA Is The Most Purchased From Retailer For Both Upholstery And Non-Upholstered Furniture
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK: Home Category Data, The Consumer: Living Room Furniture 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers a comprehensive insight into consumer attitudes in the UK living room furniture market. The report focuses on three key subcategories: overall living room furniture, upholstery living room furniture, and non-upholstered living room furniture.
Consumer data is based on the 2024 UK Living room furniture survey, using a panel of 2,000 nationally representative consumers.
Market Insights
30.5% of UK consumers have purchased living room furniture in the last 12 months, with more shoppers having purchased non-upholstered living room furniture due to its lower price points and shorter replacement cycles. IKEA is the most purchased from retailer for both upholstery and non-upholstered furniture. IKEA holds the highest conversion rate in the overall living room furniture followed by Amazon 62.6% of respondents cited range as the reason for their purchase of living room furniture 86.9% of living room furniture consumers undertook some research before buying
Reasons to Buy
Identify the demographic profile of shoppers and purchasing penetration within each subcategory, allowing you to better target ranges. Understand how drivers of purchase, such as range, price and quality, vary in importance among different demographics in order to maximise sales potential among target audiences. Discover how channel usage for researching and purchasing is changing, to help target investment into growing areas.
Key Topics Covered:
Consumer Penetration by Subcategory Drivers of Purchase Replacement Cycle Retailer Use Retailer Profiles Retailer Drivers Retailer Improvements Channel Use Research Prior to Purchase Opinions on Shopping Online Views Prior to Purchase Category-specific Questions Purchasing secondhand
Company Coverage:
Amazon Argos B&M DFS Dunelm Furniture Village Homesense IKEA John Lewis & Partners Matalan Next Oak Furnitureland ScS Sofology Stokers Swoon Wayfair
