Dogecoin Flashes Buy Signal As It Nears Breakout Level

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) %Dogecoin (CRYPTO: $DOGE) is flashing a buy signal as the notorious meme coin nears $0.10 U.S. per token, a key level that suggests a breakout might be imminent.

Analysts at TD Ameritrade note that Dogecoin’s price could potentially surge if it breaks above the $0.10 U.S. threshold.

If can push past resistance at $0.10 U.S., then it could retest its 200-day moving average at $0.11 U.S. and possibly rise as high as $0.13 U.S., which would represent a gain of 33% from the current price of $0.098 U.S.

The breakout would be welcome news for supporters of Dogecoin who have had to watch as the meme coin fell more than 50% this year before recovering in recent weeks.

While Dogecoin is currently up 6% on the year, it is trading 55% below the peak of $0.22 U.S. that it reached in March of this year.

Dogecoin has struggled since the spring along with the entire cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin, the largest crypto by market capitalization, is currently trading at $56,700 U.S., down nearly 25% from an all-time high of just under $74,000 U.S. reached in March of this year.

Investors’ risk appetite has fallen in recent months as interest rates remain elevated and evidence mounts that the U.S. economy is slowing and might be headed for a recession.

Dogecoin’s price reached an all-time high of $0.64 U.S. in May 2021 during the last crypto bull market.