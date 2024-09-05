Wardsauto Names Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Winners For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winners to be honored at 30th anniversary award ceremony October 10 in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WardsAuto has unveiled the winners of its prestigious 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems awards. Reflecting the automotive industry's evolving strategy towards electrification, this year's honorees highlight a broader spectrum of technologies. As manufacturers move beyond an almost exclusive concentration on battery-electric to embrace a variety of hybrid solutions, the 2024 award recipients embody this diversified approach.

For three decades, the Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems list has honored the top propulsion systems, assessing them on criteria such as horsepower, torque, NVH management, observed efficiency, and cutting-edge technology. Though a price cap for nominees existed from 1995 until its removal in 2021, value continues to be a key consideration. Only powertrains that are either completely new or substantially upgraded are eligible for evaluation.

“With the electrified market mix shifting to a blend of battery-electrics and hybrids, our list truly reflects – and predicts – where propulsion system development is headed as the industry continues its transition from internal-combustion power to full electrification,” says Bob Gritzinger, WardsAuto editor-in-chief.

“Our judges are equally excited about the wide range of propulsion systems on our 30th annual list, whether in the form of a battery-electric, hybrid, plug-in hybrid or internal-combustion-powered vehicle,” he says.“It's truly a fantastic time to be able to sample and appreciate the variety of powertrains the industry has to offer.”

WardsAuto editors evaluated 34 nominees for 2024: 25 electrified vehicles, including 13 BEVs, six HEVs and six PHEVs, along with nine ICEs. Most of the hybrids employed 4-cyl. support, but hybridization also was deployed with three 6-cyls. and two V-8s.

2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Winners (listed in alphabetical order):

.BMW X5 xDrive50e – 3.0L Turbocharged I-6 PHEV

.Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray – 6.2L V-8 HEV

.Ford F-150 PowerBoost – 3.5L Turbocharged V-6 HEV

.Honda Civic Hybrid – 2.0L I-4 HEV

.Hyundai Ioniq 5 N AWD – Electric Propulsion System

.Kia EV9 GT – Electric Propulsion System

.Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid – 3.0L Turbocharged V-6 HEV

.Ram 1500 Tungsten – 3.0L Turbocharged I-6

.Toyota Camry XSE AWD – 2.5L I-4 HEV

.Toyota Corolla GR – 1.6L Turbocharged I-3

The 2024 Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems winners will be honored October 10 during an award ceremony at Huntington Place in Detroit, MI.

This year's celebration will not only shine a spotlight on the 2024 winners, but also extend a special invitation to all honorees from the past three decades. In a unique ceremony, WardsAuto will pay tribute to their achievements. Additionally, WardsAuto will acknowledge and award the automaker that has garnered the highest number of Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems trophies.

The event is an exclusive, invite-only gathering for winning automakers, sponsors and credentialed members of the press and media.

ABOUT WARDSAUTO

WardsAuto is the trusted voice and knowledge resource for the leaders of the fast-paced digital automotive revolution. Through our reach and community, connection and event power, and the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, our brand provides expert direction with unrivaled opportunities for the leaders, innovators, and stakeholders who are developing strategies for a competitive edge in the industry. WardsAuto offerings include eNewsletters, industry events, subscription services, consulting, data and insights, marketing services, and more. To learn more about WardsAuto, visit .

ABOUT WARDS 10 BEST ENGINES & PROPULSION SYSTEMS

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems honors innovative engineering in the latest powertrains offered in vehicles in the U.S. market. The winners showcase a diverse array of internal combustion and electrified propulsion technologies. Each year, WardsAuto editors rigorously evaluate a wide variety of vehicles, meticulously scoring each powertrain on various factors. The ceremony brings together hundreds of the world's leading powertrain experts to honor the crème de la crème of the industry for their outstanding achievements in powertrain excellence.

Alexa Madden

WardsAuto | Informa

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.