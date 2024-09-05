A Wedding With An Abundance Of Colour

(MENAFN- Pressat) Frederike Gardiner, the daughter of local designer Beatrice von Tresckow, married businessman Caldon Pike on Saturday 24th August 2024. The ceremony, held at Cheltenham Ladies College in Cheltenham, was spectacular and as well as being a celebration of love, doubled as a true homage to British fashion.

At 1.30pm, Cheltenham became an epicentre of colour. Local designer, Beatrice von Tresckow, known for her vibrant designs and love of slow, conscious fashion, turned the Cotswold town into a riot of rich, radiant fabrics and statement pieces for her daughter Frederike's wedding.

Guests were seen arriving at the iconic location in a variety of looks from the last thirty years of Beatrice von Tresckow. Pieces showcased from Beatrice's SS24 line included the Orange Silk Wrap Blouse and Pink Palazzo Trousers. The 8 bridesmaids and 3 flower girls all wore Beatrice von Tresckow clothing in what was a flourish of bold oranges and vibrant pinks with intricate embroidery.

Frederike, Beatrice's daughter, wore a custom gown co-designed with her mother. Over 1,800 hours were spent perfecting the exquisite embroidery and beading, with the pair working closely with the BvT beading team in India. The result was a dress that was unique to Fredi. It was a true representation of her and her mother's creative flair, a symbol of their bond, and also served as the perfect accolade to the Beatrice von Tresckow team in Montpellier.

“Creating Fredi's wedding dress has been my most wonderful project yet! Many months were spent designing the details of the beadwork and connecting our amazing embroidery team in India with our skilled couture work here in England ... I felt deeply proud of my daughter, of her dress and of the connection this project gave us .” - Beatrice von Tresckow, Designer

Bespoke embroidery seemed to be the theme of the day with Beatrice herself wearing a jacket she designed featuring the happy couple's names. A true tribute to her daughter and now son-in-law, Caldon Pike, we'd expect no less of a memento for the mother-of-the-bride.

About Beatrice von Tresckow

Cheltenham-based designer, Beatrice von Tresckow, is renowned for her use of rich colours and textures in her designs. The brand's creations are a testament to artistry and dedication and the garments celebrate life's vibrant tapestry. Bold, highly textured fabrics are adorned with the finest hand-finished beading and embroidery. BvT pieces are a celebration of craftsmanship, where every stitch carries the essence of care and passion. Beatrice von Tresckow is a go-to for ladies' occasion wear in the UK and Europe, notably for the mother of the bride, weddings, and the English social season or continental festivities. With wonderful celebrities endorsing the brand, including Clare Balding and Joanna Lumley, the appeal has broadened to those who appreciate quality and investment and have an eye for style and colour in their everyday lives.