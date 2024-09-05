Svitlana Hrynchuk Appointed Minister Of Environment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada on Thursday approved the appointment of Svitlana Hrynchuk to the post of of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

That's according to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Voice faction), Ukrinform reports.

He specified that Hrynchuk's appointment saw support of 246 people's deputies.

In 2016 Svitlana Hrynchuk took helm of the Department for Climate Change and Ozone Layer Protection at the of the Environment. She oversaw the ratification and implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement and ensuring Ukraine's fulfillment of international obligations under the Kyoto and Montreal Protocols.

In 2019, she held the position of adviser to the head of government, working on issues of environmental protection and climate change.

On September 5, 2023, Hrynchuk assumed the position of Deputy Minister of Energy, and also managed the Reform Support Office at the ministry.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 4, the Verkhovna Rada approved the resignation of Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Ruslan Strilets. He had held this position from April 14, 2022.

