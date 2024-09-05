Kuwait, Hungary Sign Cooperation Accords

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait and Hungary on Thursday signed a number of memos and accords for cooperation in various fields namely security.

The agreements were inked during a meeting that grouped the of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and his visiting Hungarian counterpart (also the Minister of Commercial Affairs) Peter Szijjarto, at the headquarters.

The two sides discussed the solid relations bonding the two friendly countries and means of promoting the ties in various sectors. Moreover, the two sides talked about current regional and international developments.

Following the meeting, the Kuwaiti and Hungarian sides inked a number of accords and memos, "depicting the resolve of the two friendly countries to enhance the mutual cooperation in diverse vital fields."

One of the inked memoranda of understanding deals with cyber security cooperation and an executive program for cultural cooperation for the period (2024-2025-2026-2027).

Another was signed between Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute and the Hungarian Diplomatic Academy.

On Wednesday, Minister Al-Yahya received Szijjarto and his accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the airport, starting an official visit (September 4-5). (end)

