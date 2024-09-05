Moh: Vaccinations Against Winter Illnesses Available

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The of declared on Thursday that vaccinations against winter illnesses are available at 43 medical centers and 14 hospitals throughout the country.

In Al-Assima health region, the vaccinations are provided at 14 centers including the preventive medical ward at Al-Amiri Hospital. Other centers that have the service in Al-Assima are Hamad Al-Sagr (Odailiah), Abdullah Abdulmoghni (Faihaa), Al-Ihqaqi (Daiya), Jaber Al-Ahmad, Al-Roda, Shikhan Al-Farsi, Sharifa Al-Awadhi (Surra), Munira Al-Ayyar (Kaifan), Doha, North Sulaibikhat and Jaber Al-Ahmad.

It listed nine centers in Al-Farwaniya, seven in Al-Ahmadi, five in Al-Jahraa, three in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, in addition to the immunization provided at several hospitals including Al-Sabah and Ibn Sina.

The ministry announced last Sunday the seasonal vaccination campaign this year against influenza and lung infections. (end)

mrf









MENAFN05092024000071011013ID1108640743