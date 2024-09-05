Moh: Vaccinations Against Winter Illnesses Available
Date
9/5/2024 10:03:06 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of health declared on Thursday that vaccinations against winter illnesses are available at 43 medical centers and 14 hospitals throughout the country.
In Al-Assima health region, the vaccinations are provided at 14 centers including the preventive medical ward at Al-Amiri Hospital. Other centers that have the service in Al-Assima are Hamad Al-Sagr (Odailiah), Abdullah Abdulmoghni (Faihaa), Al-Ihqaqi (Daiya), Jaber Al-Ahmad, Al-Roda, Shikhan Al-Farsi, Sharifa Al-Awadhi (Surra), Munira Al-Ayyar (Kaifan), Doha, North Sulaibikhat and Jaber Al-Ahmad.
It listed nine centers in Al-Farwaniya, seven in Al-Ahmadi, five in Al-Jahraa, three in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, in addition to the immunization provided at several hospitals including Al-Sabah and Ibn Sina.
The ministry announced last Sunday the seasonal vaccination campaign this year against influenza and lung infections. (end)
mrf
MENAFN05092024000071011013ID1108640743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.