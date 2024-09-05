Konica Minolta’S Laura Blackmer Named A 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader By CRN

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta ), today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Company , has again named Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, as a 2024 Inclusive Channel Leader. In its second year, the list recognizes executives from vendor, distributor and solution provider organizations who are dedicated to making a positive impact across the IT channel through inclusive leadership. This is Blackmer's second year on the list.

"Laura has been a driving force behind our Employee Resource Groups, including 'Step Forward,' a program dedicated to empowering women with leadership skills and guiding all employees on how to be agents of change," said Sam Errigo, President and CEO of Konica Minolta. "Her leadership was also instrumental in the launch and management of our 'Step Together' initiative, designed to unite and uplift women within the office technology industry through collaboration and mutual inspiration. We are thrilled to see Laura receive this well-earned recognition."

The CRN 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders honorees are passionate about advancing equity and diversity within their organizations, the channel and across the greater technology industry. With this recognition, CRN highlights these executives for their desire to foster inclusion and belonging.

"At Konica Minolta, we are dedicated to creating a culture where every voice is respected, and believe that inclusion is the driving force behind innovation and growth among our employees as well as within our dealer community,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. "I'm honored to again be named an Inclusive Channel Leader by CRN. This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to embedding diversity and inclusion across every area of our business.”

Blackmer's extensive list of awards also includes being named“Best Female Executive” seven times at the Frank Awards, The Cannata Report's annual awards that highlight excellence in business technology. She has ranked on Tiger Paw Software's Top 100 Influencers in the managed print industry two years in a row. Blackmer has also been named to CRN's prestigious Women of the Channel list six times and is a four-time Channel Chief. Blackmer was also part of CRN's inaugural Inclusive Channel Leaders list in 2023, and is a member of the Colorado State University Business Leadership Council.

“We are proud to recognize this year's honorees for their commitment to inclusivity across the channel. With their transparent leadership, they help create welcoming environments where employees can bring their best selves to work to help their business succeed,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company.“Congratulations to these leaders for their deep dedication to bringing greater equity to the channel. We look forward to learning from their inclusive leadership and seeing what they achieve next.”

See the 2024 Inclusive Channel Leaders list on CRN.com .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Serie . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

