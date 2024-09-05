Anker Delivers Convenient, High-Speed Wireless Charging With New Anker Maggo Devices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Anker MagGo Devices offer flexibility and convenient multi-device charging with high tech wireless charging devices and accessories.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today announced the expansion of the 2024 Anker MagGo lineup with several new products perfect for wireless charging at home, the office or on the go.The Anker MagGo lineup combines the latest Qi2 wireless charging and connectivity technologies with consumer-focused designs to enable wireless charging at the fastest possible speeds while retaining compact form factors. The Anker MagGo line also includes ergonomic accessories, including a magnetic case with a stand that incorporates magnetized materials to maximize compatibility with wireless chargers.High Speed, Multi-Device ChargingAnker MagGo chargers utilize Qi2 charging standards and Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) technology to deliver stable, fast charging up to 15 watts. The MPP technology ensures a secure connection with compatible devices, allowing them to lock firmly into place in both landscape and portrait orientations, providing optimal viewing angles for standby mode or watching videos.The Perfect Combination of Form and FunctionThe Anker MagGo series introduces iconic form factors that seamlessly integrate into consumers' lifestyles. With the ultra-thin Anker MagGo Power Bank and the new foldable Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, these products offer convenient wireless charging while embodying the perfect balance of design and utility."We designed the MagGo lineup to make using and charging multiple devices a straightforward and seamless experience without the clutter of traditional chargers." said Shaun Xiong, General Manager of Anker Charging. "Anker's new MagGo lineup utilizes the latest technologies to combine convenience with performance, and these new additions make multi-device wireless charging as simple as possible."These new additions to the new Anker MagGo wireless magnetic charging series will be available on Amazon and Anker . Details regarding the new devices are listed below:Anker MagGo Product DetailsAnker MagGo Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, Foldable Pad)This foldable charging solution is the perfect travel companion, offering versatile charging options for an iPhone, Apple Watch, and wireless earbuds with Qi2 15W. Its ultra compact for portability and elegant design ensures it takes up minimal space, making it an ideal addition to your travel essentials.Available in black, white and pink, green after October.$89.99, €99.99, £89.99Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (Stand)This sleek wireless charging solution transforms your desk, providing a dedicated spot for your phone with 360° rotation for easy landscape viewing. It ensures your phone is always visible amidst the clutter, offering a fast way to charge without worrying about misplacing it.Available in black and white.$39.99, €34.99, £39.99Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, Slim)This innovative ultra-thin device redefines convenience, allowing users to power their gadgets effortlessly without the hassle of tangled cords. Its advanced Qi2 technology ensures a swift and efficient charging experience, making it a necessary accessory for tech enthusiasts and busy professionals alike.Available in white and pink, green after October.$69.99, €59.99, £59.99Anker MagGo Power Bank (10K, 35W, For Apple Watch)This new power bank delivers versatile charging solutions, featuring a built-in USB-C cable and a charge point for an Apple Watch at any angle up to 90 degrees. With a 10,000mAh capacity, it supports both charging and recharging at the same time. Notably, this eco-friendly device is made from 75% recycled materials.Available in black, white and pink, green after October.$79.99, €69.99, £69.99Anker MagGo Magnetic Case with Stand (360° Ring Stand, For iPhone)Designed for tech enthusiasts who prioritize premium design and performance, especially those engaged in on-the-go scenarios, this 360° rotatable ring stand offers optimal viewing, upgraded secure MagSafe compatibility, and SGS certified military-grade shockproof protection.$29.99, €26.99, £29.99[1] Applies to iPhone 12/13/14/15 running iOS 17.4 and above.###About AnkerAnker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a global leader in sustainable power. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, power banks, solar panels, and power solutions for the home and outdoors. Anker recently launched its“Re[Charge] the Future” program and has committed to making more sustainable products and reducing its use of plastic. More information about Anker can be found at anker.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, SOLIX, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.PR Contacts......

Samir Mehta

Anker Innovations

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.