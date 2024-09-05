North Texas Food Bank Recognizes Feeding Partners At Agency Partner Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local hunger assistance organizations are recognized for their community impact.

Dallas, TX, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food (NTFB) honored its leading partner organizations at the recent Agency Partner Summit sponsored by UnitedHealthcare at the Renaissance Hotel in Richardson. The event celebrated the collaborative efforts of feeding partners and organizations that help distribute food across the Food Bank's 13-county service area.

Anne Readhimer, Chief Impact Officer at NTFB, stated,“Our ability to provide over 106 million physical meals last year is a testament to the vital partnerships with our network of 500 food pantries and organizations. Over 90 percent of the food we distribute in our 13-county region reaches those in need through these dedicated partners. It's a privilege to work alongside such impactful agencies and recognize the significant difference they make in our communities.”

On August 23, the following organizations were honored as Impact Partners of the Year for their exceptional efforts over the past year to meet the growing demand for food assistance, the embrace of Hope for Tomorrow wraparound services, their commitment to growth, and their holistic approach to supporting neighbors in need.

Impact Partners of the Year



Irving Cares (Dallas County)

Our Daily Bread Royce City (Rockwall County)

Local Good Center (Collin County)

Heart of the City (Denton County)

Compassion Corsicana (Navarro County)

Manna House Midlothian (Ellis County)

Kaufman Christian Help Center (Kaufman County)

Hopkins County Community Chest (Hopkins County)

Masterkey Ministries (Grayson County)

McKenzie UMC Food Pantry (Fannin County)

Downtown Food Pantry (Lamar County) Hunt County Shared Ministries (Hunt County)

The organizations listed below, which are either new to the North Texas Food Bank's feeding network or have demonstrated exceptional growth, were honored as Emerging Partners of the Year.

Emerging Partners of the Year



Vickery Meadows (Dallas County)

The Resource Center (Dallas County)

Rockwall Helping Hands (Rockwall County)

Hope for the Cities (Collin County)

Redeemer Church of Denton (Denton County)

Hope to Go (Navarro County)

Helping Hands of Ennis (Ellis County)

First Baptist Church Crandall (Kaufman County)

Pine Forest Pantry (Hopkins County)

Harmony Missionary Baptist (Grayson County)

Feeding Fannin-Ladonia and Bonham (Fannin County)

CitySquare Paris (Lamar County) Delta Hope House (Delta County)

Several NTFB agency partners obtain donated food directly from retail grocery partners to distribute to those in need. NTFB recognized the following partners for their exceptional service and growth over the past year.



Good Samaritans of Garland as Retail Partner of the Year Homeless Coalition of Dallas as Emerging Retail Partner of the Year

The Globe Life Garden at the Community Garden Kitchen of Collin County was recognized as Garden Partner of the Year. The garden allows visitors to the kitchen to enjoy learning, growing, and eating the fresh fruits and vegetables they can produce.

NTFB's two redistribution organizations, Crossroads Community Services (CCS) and Sharing Life , also recognized outstanding partner agencies from their networks. CCS recognized Voices of Hope as its Partner of the Year and Catholic Charities with the Service with Dignity Award. Sharing Life recognized Empowering the Masses as its Impact Partner of the Year and Hope In Hand Food Pantry as its Emerging Partner of the Year.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of about 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 106 million physical meals, the most in its history and a nearly 10 percent increase from the previous year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 89th on Forbes 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization. For more information, .

CONTACT: Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank