Cidara To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: CDTX) (the Company), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference.



Presentation details are as follows:

Event : H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference

Date : Monday, September 9, 2024

Time: 7:00 am ET

Webcast:

Cidara's presentation will be available on-demand from the above date/time in the investors section on the Company's website at . The replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara's lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Company plans to advance CD388 into a Phase 2b trial in the 2024 Northern Hemisphere influenza season. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July, 2024 Cidara received IND allowance for CBO421 which will be developed to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements of Cidara



This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“anticipates,”“expect,”“may,”“plan” or“will”. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to whether we will start a Phase 2b clinical trial for CD388 in 2024 and whether CBO421 or any other Cloudbreak oncology candidate will advance. Such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, such as unanticipated delays in or negative results from Cidara's preclinical or clinical trials, delays in action by regulatory authorities, and other obstacles on the enrollment of patients or other aspects of CD388, or other DFC development. These and other risks are identified under the caption“Risk Factors” in Cidara's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings subsequently made with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Cidara does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

...

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Fitzhugh

LifeSci Communications

...