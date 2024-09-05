Kiteworks Bolsters Its Secure Data Collection Capabilities With 123Formbuilder Acquisition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Secure, modernized web forms provider to be included in Kiteworks Private Content Network

- Amit Toren, SVP of Corporate and Business Development, KiteworksSAN MATEO, CA, USA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network (PCN), announced today it acquired 123FormBuilder, a provider of advanced data collection through secure web forms and form-driven private content workflows. This strategic move further strengthens Kiteworks' position as a trusted provider for organizations seeking to protect sensitive content across their entire content communications ecosystem.“We are very excited to welcome Florin and the talented team at 123FormBuilder to the Kiteworks family,” said Amit Toren, SVP of Corporate and Business Development at Kiteworks.“123FormBuilder's emphasis on security and compliance aligns with our Private Content Network vision. Our customers will benefit from no-code, dynamic form creation as well as bidirectional integration of web forms with various solutions such as Salesforce, Stripe, Shopify, HubSpot, and others. In addition, this acquisition further solidifies Kiteworks' aggressive growth strategy and demonstrates our continued momentum in expanding our market presence and technological capabilities through strategic M&A activities.”Integrating 123FormBuilder's advanced data collection through secure web forms and form-driven private content workflows into the Kiteworks Private Content Network will enable 123FormBuilder's customers to benefit from a unified platform that centralizes tracking, control, and security of sensitive content communications. Consolidation of audit logs into one platform will also streamline compliance tracking and reporting for 123FormBuilder customers.123FormBuilder offers a comprehensive, modern, secure web forms platform, enabling customers to build secure registration forms, order forms, surveys, and other form types quickly and easily. The company offers advanced no-code, drag-and-drop online form creation that includes conditional logic, e-signature functionality, multipage forms, file uploads, and integrations with over 45 popular tools for streamlined workflow automation.“123FormBuilder is thrilled to join the Kiteworks family and contribute to its Private Content Network vision, empowering organizations to manage security and compliance risk across communication channels,” said Florin Cornianu, CEO of 123FormBuilder.“Our team at 123FormBuilder has worked tirelessly to develop a secure and user-friendly platform for data collection, a technology that will thrive under Kiteworks' guidance. The acquisition extends our long-term security and compliance commitment to innovation bolstered by a profitable, well-funded organization committed to the highest security and compliance standards.”Kiteworks' acquisition of 123FormBuilder follows on the heels of its recent $456 million growth equity investment. For more information on Kiteworks, visit Kiteworks .123FormBuilder's investors included Catalyst Romania SCA Sicar and 212 Regional Fund II SCS.For more information on 123FormBuilder, visit 123FormBuilder .About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end users for thousands of global enterprises and government agencies.About 123FormBuilder123FormBuilder is a cloud-based platform that allows customers to digitize and automate their data collection workflows through online forms and surveys. Users can securely collect data and payments while integrating forms with the other apps in their toolkit, such as Salesforce. Headquartered in Timisoara, Romania, 123FormBuilder is trusted by 35,000 customers globally, from small businesses to large enterprises.

