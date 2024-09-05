Optery Named Finalist For Attack Surface Management In Cyber Defense Magazine’S 12Th Annual Infosec Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery , the leader in enterprise personal data removal and the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, today announced that it has been named a finalist for the Attack Surface Management category in Defense Magazine's (CDM) 12th Annual InfoSec Awards. This recognition took place during the BlackHat USA 2024 cybersecurity conference.









Judging continues through October, 2024, where winners will be announced online, in print and during Cyber Defense Con 2024 , taking place October 31 - November 1, 2024 in Orlando, Florida, USA, where a select group of winners will be given the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to the Top Global CISOs during their invitation only conference at .

“The modern enterprise attack surface has expanded far beyond traditional perimeters, encompassing executive and employee PII across numerous online data brokers,” said Paul Mander, GM of Optery for Business .“Managing this external, PII-based attack surface is essential for reducing the volume of attacks and preventing breaches. We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in this pivotal category by Cyber Defense Magazine during their 12th anniversary."

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Optery is worthy of being named a finalist in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Optery is excited to be among the distinguished group of Cyber Defense Awards finalists.

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer IT teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email, and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service provides users with a proactive defense against escalating PII-based threats such as phishing and other social engineering attacks, credential theft, identity theft, doxing, and harassment. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security certification, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Optery was awarded "Editors' Choice" by PCMag.com as the most outstanding product in the personal data removal category in 2022, 2023, and 2024, received Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech award for security and privacy in 2023, and named winner in the Employee Privacy Protection, Attack Surface Management, and Digital Footprint Management categories of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Hundreds of thousands of people use Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet. Learn more at .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at and visit and to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these award winning company executives. Search for a Cybersecurity job at or post an infosec job for free, anytime. Join a webinar at and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Optery Media Inquiries:

Contact: Sara Trammell, Director of Marketing

Email: ...

Website:

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive

Email: ...

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468

International: 1-646-586-9545

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at