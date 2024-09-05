Parliament Dismisses Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the resignation of the of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.

MP from the Holos parliamentary faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 240 MPs supported the official's resignation.

It is known that since 2003, Kuleba has been working at the positions within the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

From August 2019 to March 2020, he held the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

On March 4, 2020, he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of September 4, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, informed the parliament that Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, submitted a resignation letter.