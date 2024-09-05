Parliament Dismisses Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the resignation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.
MP from the Holos parliamentary faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, 240 MPs supported the government official's resignation.
It is known that since 2003, Kuleba has been working at the positions within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
From August 2019 to March 2020, he held the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.
On March 4, 2020, he was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Read also: Cabinet
and President
's Office reshuffle
: Servant
of the People faction agrees
on staff replacements
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of September 4, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, informed the parliament that Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, submitted a resignation letter.
MENAFN05092024000193011044ID1108639527
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.