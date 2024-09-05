Pastor Terry Kyllo's New Book Challenges Christian Nationalism And Calls For Unity Amid A Divided Nation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From his experience countering religious-based dehumanization, Pastor Terry Kyllo offers a fresh perspective on how Jesus leads us into our common humanity.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seven out of ten Americans believe our nation is dangerously divided. As we become more isolated in bubbles, disconnected from those with different perspectives, traditions, and cultures, the risks to our democracy grow. Compounding this division is the increasing inequality in our society, leaving many without equal opportunities to care for their families and communities.So, what can people from wisdom traditions do to address these challenges?Pastor Terry Kyllo from Paths to Understanding has engaged in conversations with leaders from various traditions and discovered that real change begins when we build relationships, work together, and show respect for people from diverse backgrounds.One significant factor contributing to our nation's division and inequality is the rise of Christian Nationalism, which promotes the idea that:.Christianity is the only true path to God..Christianity is God's exclusive way to reach humanity..Therefore, Christians should have a higher status in the United States.While many Christians do not agree with Christian Nationalism, they often find it difficult to respond publicly. This challenge arises, in part, because elements of Christian supremacy have been woven into Christian beliefs, imagery, spiritual practices, and social circles.Reflecting on his journey as a follower of Jesus and an advocate against religious bigotry, Pastor Kyllo realized:“I was born into White Christian Supremacy. But I wasn't born for it. Neither were you. The Creator has better ways for us to live and is restoring what was lost. Jesus invites his followers to take a long, hard, joyful, and healing journey. It's a journey of daily baptism to find our identity among all of God's children, all made in God's image.”In his new book,“Go and Do Likewise,” Pastor Kyllo explores how Jesus guides Christians to:. Recognize our shared humanity.. Reject Christian Nationalism.. Embrace the core teachings of the Abrahamic Traditions:- Love God more than our own group or tradition.- Love our neighbors as ourselves.- Care for our ecosystem and work toward a fair economy.“Go and Do Likewise” invites readers to join a journey towards our shared humanity. The book is available in print and eBook wherever books are sold.About Paths to Understanding:Paths to Understanding works to bridge bias and build unity through multi-faith peacemaking. We aim to counter bigotry and build partnerships across cultural and religious lines.For more information or to schedule an interview with Pastor Terry Kyllo, please contact ...

