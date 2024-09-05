(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Swiss UBS recently released its economic forecasts for Brazil in 2024 and 2025. For 2024, they predict a growth of 2.8%, but they expect a slowdown to 1.5% in 2025.



Authored by UBS economists Fabio Ramos, Alexandre de Azara, and Rodrigo Martins, the report identifies several challenges.



They cite the country's monetary policy and the as potential hurdles. The difference between the real and neutral interest rates is large and might increase.



They also note that commodity prices are not as beneficial as before, due to a global slowdown.



In the second quarter of 2024, Brazil's GDP grew by 1.4%, surpassing market forecasts but in line with UBS's expectations. The bank believes such strong performance will not likely repeat in later quarters.







The analysis also forecasts a cutback in fiscal stimulus soon, attributing this to legal obligations and emergency spending from the recent floods in Rio Grande do Sul.



This reduction in fiscal input is a primary driver for the anticipated economic slowdown in 2025.



Market projections from the Central Bank's Focus Bulletin paint a slightly rosier picture for this year and the next, predicting GDP growths of 2.46% and 1.85%, respectively. These estimates, while more optimistic for 2025, still follow the trend of moderated growth.



UBS's report serves as a grounded perspective on the complex factors that influence Brazil's economic trajectory.



It underscores the nation's need to prepare for less favorable conditions, navigating through policy and market challenges.



The coming years will test Brazil's economic resilience, making adaptive strategies crucial for sustained growth.



UBS Predicts Brazil's Economic Trends: Steady Now, Slower Ahead

MENAFN05092024007421016031ID1108638841