Thematic Conference In Follow-Up Of Peace Summit Adopts Communique On Food Security

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak took part in a thematic conference, held via link, on the implementation of the agreements reached at the Global Peace Summit and dedicated to the Food Security point of the Peace Formula.

That's according to the Office's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The event was attended by representatives from 75 partner countries and international organizations. The Ukrainian side was also represented by First Deputy Prime and Minister of Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Mykola Tochytskyi, and Advisor to the Head of the Office Oleksandr Bevz.

Launching the event, Yermak noted that Russian aggression against Ukraine aggravates the food crisis around the world as already every eleventh person on the planet is malnourished. However, even under these circumstances, Ukraine remains one of the leading guarantors of global food security, he stressed

“Global food security depends on the uninterrupted production, storage and supply of food. Therefore, Ukraine expects that this meeting will launch a series of very concrete steps aimed at ensuring the unimpeded supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to the countries concerned,” said Yermak

First of all, this means ensuring the freedom and safety of commercial navigation in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov basins, in particular, demining and mine countermeasures along the trade routes, restoration of Ukrainian port infrastructure and its protection by air defense systems.

It is also necessary to continue supporting the "Grain from Ukraine" program and to reduce vulnerabilities in Ukraine's food export system. There is a need to restore and increase the production capacity of the Ukrainian agricultural sector, in particular by de-mining farmland.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko spoke in detail about the situation of Ukrainian agricultural production and supply, including a significant recovery of exports from our state to countries in need.

In 2023-2024, Ukraine exported 69.86 million tons of grain, oilseeds and oil. In particular, the country managed to increase wheat exports to Africa by 41% and sunflower oil exports by 153%. In total, Ukraine exported nearly 70 million tons of grains, oilseeds, and oil. This was achieved primarily due to the restoration of logistics through the ports in Odesa region.

In addition, thanks to the support from partners from around the world, Ukraine has been able to increase the pace of landmine clearance and is looking forward to further steps in support of these efforts.

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor to the U.S. President Jon Finer, who attended the conference in Kyiv in person, noted that the United States continues to support Ukraine on its path to restoring a just and lasting peace, and ending this war.

He emphasized that Russia's aggression against Ukraine has affected not only the lives of Ukrainians, but also people around the world, particularly through food security challenges.

“Thanks to the courage and resilience of Ukrainians, as well as the support of many partner countries, Ukraine was able to protect its exports and push back the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” he emphasized.

This thematic conference was already the second of those scheduled in the wake of the inqugural Peace Summit. The first event, which focused on energy security, was held on August 22. Preparations are also underway for the third conference, which will address the release of all Ukrainians captured or deported by Russia. These events are aimed at developing a comprehensive peace plan initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The conference resulted in a Joint Communiqué, the text of which was published by the President's Office.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Yermak took part in the first extended thematic meeting of the working group devoted to the implementation of the Energy Security point of the Peace Formula.

The inaugural Peace Summit was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Three points of Volodymyr Zelenskyis Peace Formula were discussed at the event: nuclear security, food security, and the humanitarian dimension – the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. After the first Summit, a communique was inked, which remains open for further signing.

Photo: President's Office