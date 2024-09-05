NIKOM Successfully Showcases Korean Medicine Excellence At 'Medi-Pharm Expo 2024' In Ho Chi Minh City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(Left) Booth picture at MediPharm 2024 (Right) MediLab presenting about 'Silver Needle Therapy' at the conference.

NIKOM Strengthens Global Presence of Korean through Successful Participation and Partnerships at Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2024

HO CHI MIHN, VIETNAM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Institute for Korean Medicine Development (NIKOM) successfully completed its promotional at the 'Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2024,' held at the SECC in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from August 1 to 3, showcasing the excellence of Korean medicine.NIKOM participated for the second consecutive year, joined by 10 Korean medicine clinics, hospitals, and companies specializing in various aspects of Korean medicine, including herbal products, clinical technologies, and wellness solutions.During the three-day expo, visitors showed great interest in the booths of the 10 participating companies. Each company offered on-site consultations and sales, allowing visitors to directly experience their products and services. Additionally, on the first day of the expo, a seminar was held, where three companies-Chims Therapy, MediLab, and Phil Hospital of Korean Medicine-gave presentations. These presentations effectively highlighted the technological advancements and uniqueness of their products, attracting visitors to their booths throughout the exhibition. The expo resulted in over 70 business meetings, with five contracts signed on-site and many potential partnerships under discussion.The participating companies provided positive feedback. ASKeye, a company specializing in iris diagnosis technology that identifies individual constitutions and genetically vulnerable organs, stated that it was a meaningful opportunity to showcase their iris diagnosis technology to a global audience. Assistant Manager Kim Ha-kwon noted that there was significant international interest in how iris technology, beyond its traditional use in security, can also be effectively applied in health diagnostics.Additionally, Wonkwang University Korean Medicine Hospital, participating in the expo for the second time, achieved better-than-expected results. Director Lee Jeong-han said,“By leveraging the distribution networks of IBI and Daoncare, we significantly increased booth traffic. We enhanced the global potential of our Korean medicine services through tailored marketing strategies and strengthened networks tailored to the Vietnamese market. Moving forward, we plan to continue our efforts to establish new partnerships and uncover further business opportunities.”Having successfully supported the exhibition of booths and business meeting arrangements for Korean medicine companies by gaining insights into the local business environment, NIKOM plans to continue participating in international exhibitions and expanding into overseas markets to further enhance the brand image and global competitiveness of Korean medicine.

