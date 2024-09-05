Qatar To Continue Support Social Development Projects: Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar chaired the 10th meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Social Affairs and Development of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Held yesterday, the meeting was chaired by of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, the chairperson of the current session of the meeting, with the participation of Their Excellencies the GCC Ministers and GCC Secretary-General H E Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

During her speech at the meeting, Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad said that this meeting is of great importance as it carries the aspirations and hopes of the GCC peoples for social development in accordance with a comprehensive vision for a Gulf society united behind its identity and its sustainable moral and value-based legacy.

She considered the adoption of the GCC Social Development Strategy (2021-2025) a big step and a broad leap within the joint efforts to achieve comprehensive social development for the peoples of the region and to implement the innovative initiatives.

Stressing the importance of considering the issue of adopting policies that support the cohesion and stability of the Gulf society and enhance the spirit of citizenship and Arab and Islamic identity as well as cooperation between Gulf brothers to deepen cooperation and joint work, she said that the family was and still is the true wealth of the nations, pointing to the identity and the uniqueness of our Gulf, Arab and Islamic history, which is rich in the ethics of human advancement, tolerance and integration. Today Gulf countries and societies are united in facing the dangers of diluting national identities, including the identity of the family, she added.

Highlighting the great importance attached by Qatar to supporting pioneering community projects within social protection policies, including empowering productive families and enhancing community awareness of the concepts of family cohesion and building families based on Islam, justice and benevolence, she stressed that Qatar will continue to support these social development projects at the national, regional and international levels and express its welcome to the recommendations concerned with building development partnerships between various sectors in which social and technical innovation is employed to advance the societies of the GCC countries.

In her speech, the Minister pointed out that Qatar supports Gulf brothers and stands together with them to achieve more cooperation, in addition to implementing the committee's decision taken at the previous meeting on the joint Gulf action strategy for women's affairs in the GCC countries (2024-2030) and following up on what has been achieved in this regard to enhance the role of motherhood in society and achieve harmony between the roles of men and women and enhance the concept of partnership and integration of roles between men and women within the family and marriage to strengthen the bonds and ties within the system of the Gulf families.

In the same context, she affirmed Qatar's determination to continue its efforts to complete the implementation of social development strategies and plans in GCC, noting the hosting of the International Family Conference to commemorate the thirtieth anniversary of the International Year of the Family during the period from October 29 to 31, 2014.

She pointed out that Qatar will host the 7th Gulf Theatre Festival for Persons with Disabilities from November 27 to December 3, 2024, where the Ministry of Social Development and Family will host the festival participants and provide all the requirements to ensure the proper organization of the festival and the success of its activities, appreciating the valuable efforts made by Oman during its effective presidency of the ministerial meetings during the past year, which was an example to be followed in enhancing cooperation and integration between the GCC countries, while looking forward to continuing to work with the same spirit to achieve the goals.

In turn, GCC Secretary-General H E Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi expressed his sincere gratitude to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the current session of the GCC Supreme Council, as well as to Their Majesties and Highnesses the leaders of the GCC countries, for the support and generous patronage of joint Gulf work and development in all fields, including social development.