عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
6 Maoists Killed, Two Security Personnel Injured In Encounter With Police In Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem

6 Maoists Killed, Two Security Personnel Injured In Encounter With Police In Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem


9/5/2024 1:25:16 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 6 Maoists killed, two security personnel injured in encounter with Police in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, one of whom is critical and undergoing treatment: Police sources

MENAFN05092024007365015876ID1108638547


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search