6 Maoists Killed, Two Security Personnel Injured In Encounter With Police In Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem
(MENAFN- Live Mint) 6 Maoists killed, two security personnel injured in encounter with Police in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district, one of whom is critical and undergoing treatment: Police sources
