Kuwait's Sheikh Fahad Meets UAE Moi On Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf discussed with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lt-Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan ways to strengthen security cooperation between their two sisterly countries.

During their meeting at the UAE of Interior in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, both sides discussed a range of issues of common interest, UAE's news agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Saif accompanied Sheikh Fahad and his party during a visit to the UAE Interior Ministry's Customer Happiness Center to inspect the e-services provided by the Ministry to the public according to the world's latest standards, according to WAM report. (pickup previous)

