Kuwait's Sheikh Fahad Back Home After UAE Visit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf arrived in Kuwait after concluding an official visit to the sisterly United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Sheikh Fahad thanked the UAE leadership, and people for the warm reception and hospitality offered to him and his delegation during their stay in Abu Dhabi, according a statement from the office of the Minister of Defense.

He wished the sisterly UAE more progress and prosperity, voicing hope for even stronger relations between both countries. (pickup previous)

