Kuwait's Sheikh Fahad Back Home After UAE Visit
KUWAIT, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah arrived in Kuwait after concluding an official visit to the sisterly United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.
Sheikh Fahad thanked the UAE leadership, government and people for the warm reception and hospitality offered to him and his delegation during their stay in Abu Dhabi, according a statement from the office of the Minister of Defense.
He wished the sisterly UAE more progress and prosperity, voicing hope for even stronger relations between both countries. (pickup previous)
