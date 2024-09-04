Deputy FM Attends Rhythms Of Kuwait Concert In London
LONDON, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- On behalf of His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah attended Wednesday "Rhythms of Kuwait" concert at the Theater Royal Drury Lane in London.
In a press statement, the Foreign Ministry said that the concert is held as part of the Kuwait Cultural Week currently organized in the United Kingdom and is sponsored by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled.
Several senior UK dignitaries and officials as well as foreign diplomats in the British capital London attended the concert, added the statement. (end)
