Deputy FM Attends Rhythms Of Kuwait Concert In London

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- On behalf of the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad attended Wednesday "Rhythms of Kuwait" concert at the Theater Royal Drury Lane in London.

In a press statement, the Foreign said that the concert is held as part of the Kuwait Cultural Week currently organized in the United Kingdom and is sponsored by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled.

Several senior UK dignitaries and officials as well as foreign diplomats in the British capital London attended the concert, added the statement. (end)

