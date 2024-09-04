Enverus Reveals Texas' Renewable Energy Hot Shots

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New ranking factors probability of planned solar, wind and storage projects and who's behind them



AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enverus, the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company that leverages generative AI across its solutions, has released a list of the top solar, wind and energy storage developers in Texas and the counties they operate in. This list leverages Enverus' proprietary Interconnection Queue Analytics tool and transmission project tracking database to rank projects with high probability of becoming operational that are near planned transmission upgrades. This list also provides valuable insights into the leading players in the renewable energy sector, helping investors and interested stakeholders understand who is driving innovation and growth – and where.

"There are a lot of projects in the queue that will never see the light of day," said Juan Arteaga, an analyst at Enverus Intelligence Research. "The developers on our list are known for their significant contributions to renewable energy projects in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, including those in the queue and under construction. Storage, wind, solar and carbon capture will be an important make up of Texas' power generation mix in the future. Rankings like this help shed new light and introduce reality on who's making an impact, as well as establish benchmarks, areas for improvement and potential partnerships," said Arteaga.

The list was created using Enverus PRISM®, Enverus' hallmark energy decision-making platform and featured in Energy Transition Pulse, a bi-monthly that covers the renewable energy sector, carbon management and ESG investments, including projects, the deal market, finance and new technologies.

About Enverus

Enverus is the most trusted energy-dedicated SaaS company, with a platform built to maximize value from generative AI, offering anytime, anywhere access to analytics and insights. These include benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from more than 95% of U.S. energy producers and more than 40,000 suppliers. Our platform, with intelligent connections, drives more efficient production and distribution, capital allocation, renewable energy development, investment, and sourcing. Our experienced industry experts support our customers through thought leadership, consulting, and technology innovations. We provide intelligence across the energy ecosystem: renewables, oil and gas, financial institutions, and power and utilities, with more than 6,000 customers in 50 countries. Learn more at Enverus .

