BSI Financial CEO And Founder Gagan Sharma Wins Housingwire Vanguard Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Visionary recognized for his transformative leadership in mortgage fintech and servicing

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HousingWire this week announced the recipients of its 2024 HousingWire Vanguard Awards and acknowledged BSI Services ' Founder and CEO Gagan Sharma for his visionary leadership and groundbreaking contributions to the mortgage industry. The HousingWire Vanguard Awards program recognizes C-level executives in the for their outstanding leadership.

Sharma was recognized for his unwavering commitment to transforming mortgage servicing and fostering sustainable

homeownership through innovative solutions. Since leading an investment group to acquire BSI Financial Services in 2006, Sharma has steered the company from a small lender with just nine employees to a dominant force in the mortgage servicing arena that manages billions of dollars in assets and employs over 550 professionals.

Under Sharma's leadership,

BSI Financial Services has become known for its cutting-edge technology, operational excellence and a relentless focus on enhancing the borrower experience. Among Sharma's most notable achievements is the creation of ASSET360, a life-of-loan mortgage servicing analytics technology that has revolutionized how servicers manage exceptions and ensure compliance.

Sharma also spearheaded the development of

Bizzy Labs, which provides technology-driven solutions for compliance risk management. In March of this year, Bizzy Labs unveiled a significant enhancement to the company's proprietary technology, Libretto, which streamlines and automates the loan boarding process for mortgage servicers. Leveraging generative AI, Libretto integrates with various data sources and approximately 1,200 business rules to provide the fastest and most accurate loan data boarding available in the industry. The innovation is helping servicers minimize exceptions, reduce costs and deliver unparalleled borrower experiences.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by

HousingWire," Sharma said. "This award is a reflection of the incredible work of the entire BSI Financial Services team and our shared commitment to driving innovation and excellence in mortgage servicing. I am deeply grateful for their contributions and am excited to continue this journey."

About BSI Financial Services

BSI Financial Services is leading the evolution of mortgage servicing for originators, investors, and homeowners. The company brings together a talented team with long mortgage industry expertise, scalable digital capabilities, and deep regulatory understanding. BSI Financial is one of the fastest growing mortgage servicers across the industry and currently services nearly $50 billion in mortgages. The company is approved as a servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, and VA, approved as an issuer by Ginnie Mae, and rated by S&P, Fitch and DBRS as a servicer. For more information, visit .

